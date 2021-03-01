APD investigating death of Southeast Austin toddler as homicide

Austin Police Department said in a press release Monday that the death of a Southeast Austin toddler in February is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say at approximately 6:06 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021, Austin 911 received a call from a resident in the 7000 block of Tonka Lane reporting that a baby, later identified as Isabella Rios, was seizing and struggling to breathe.

Police say Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department personnel arrived on scene to begin providing care to the child. APD says Isabella Rios was transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center where she died on February 18, 2021 at approximately 4:12 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

APD says based on information provided by hospital staff, the APD Child Abuse Unit began investigating the matter on February 16, 2021.

Police say the Travis County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on February 19, 2021. Child abuse detectives are awaiting the final results, but do consider the death suspicious based on the evidence gathered thus far and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call the APD Child Abuse Unit at 512-974-6880, email child.abuse@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Advertisement

This is Austin’s 11th homicide of 2021.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS