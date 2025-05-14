Man killed while riding CapMetro bus in South Austin: APD

The Brief A man was killed while riding a CapMetro bus in South Austin APD said the incident happened on May 14 in the 500 block of S Lamar Blvd. A suspect has been arrested



A man was killed while riding a CapMetro bus in South Austin on Wednesday night, the Austin Police Department said.

What we know:

Police said on Wednesday, May 14, around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S Lamar Blvd. after receiving multiple calls about a man covered in blood on a CapMetro bus.

When officers arrived, they provided life-saving measures for the man. He later died from his injuries. The man was in his 30s.

A suspect was found and arrested at a local business nearby.

Police said this was an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the victim was shot or stabbed on the bus. The victim's identity was also not identified.

A motive for the killing and the suspect's identity were also not released.

What they're saying:

CapMetro released a statement on the incident:

"At approximately 6:45 p.m. on May 14, 2025, a violent incident occurred on one of our vehicles near the intersection of Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard. Tragically, the incident resulted in the death of a passenger. We are outraged and deeply saddened by what took place. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this act of violence.

The safety and well-being of our passengers and operators is our highest priority. There is absolutely no place for violence of any kind on our system. We are fully cooperating with our partners at the Austin Police Department as they lead a thorough investigation to determine exactly what happened.

We understand our community will have questions and concerns following this tragedy and we want to assure you that we are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure a safe and secure transit system.

APD will provide updates as their investigation progresses. The CapMetro Public Information Office will follow up with media tomorrow morning if there’s additional information to share."