APD investigating officer-involved shooting in SE Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

APD says a call came in around 4:35 p.m. regarding a man on the highway in the 2100 block of South U.S. 183 northbound during rush hour while holding a knife.

The first officer on scene blocked off traffic with their unit and attempted to talk with the man and get them off the road. According to APD, the man was very agitated and didn't do what the officers said. When more officers arrived, the man began approaching the first officer while holding the knife, the officer then shot him. The officer reportedly did not have a taser.

During the commotion, APD says the suspect still held onto the knife and after more fighting, another officer tased him. The officers were then able to get him to drop the knife and give him first aid.

Overall, five shots were fired, says APD. The man is currently in stable condition.

Right now the incident is being investigated by the police department as well as the Office of Police Oversight and the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

Both officers involved were wearing body cameras and APD says that the incident was completely captured on those cameras. Both officers will be placed on administrative leave pending investigation as per APD policy.

The road is still closed and drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

