APD investigating robbery of North Austin western wear store

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
North Austin
(Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a North Austin western wear store.

APD says that a man entered the Furia Western Wear store at 6305 Cameron Road around 2 p.m. on Feb. 21 and began asking about various products. He then displayed a handgun and forced one of the store's employees behind the counter where he took cash from several registers.

The man then fled the scene in a white sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash. The store employees were physically uninjured, says APD.

The suspect is described as:

  • Black male
  • Approximately 5’7"
  • Stocky build
  • Estimated to be between 30 and 35 years of age
  • Black hair, black mustache/goatee
  • Last seen wearing black tracksuit with white stripes, black athletic-style shoes, black hat made of leather-like material with the word "Austin" on it, and gold watch

The suspect’s vehicle is described as:

  • White or light-color sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry
  • Spare tire on rear, passenger side
  • Estimated to be between model year 2007 and 2011

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.