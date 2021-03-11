APD investigating robbery of North Austin western wear store
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a North Austin western wear store.
APD says that a man entered the Furia Western Wear store at 6305 Cameron Road around 2 p.m. on Feb. 21 and began asking about various products. He then displayed a handgun and forced one of the store's employees behind the counter where he took cash from several registers.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
The man then fled the scene in a white sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash. The store employees were physically uninjured, says APD.
The suspect is described as:
- Black male
- Approximately 5’7"
- Stocky build
- Estimated to be between 30 and 35 years of age
- Black hair, black mustache/goatee
- Last seen wearing black tracksuit with white stripes, black athletic-style shoes, black hat made of leather-like material with the word "Austin" on it, and gold watch
Advertisement
The suspect’s vehicle is described as:
- White or light-color sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry
- Spare tire on rear, passenger side
- Estimated to be between model year 2007 and 2011
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.