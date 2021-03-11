APD investigating robbery of North Austin western wear store

article

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a North Austin western wear store.

APD says that a man entered the Furia Western Wear store at 6305 Cameron Road around 2 p.m. on Feb. 21 and began asking about various products. He then displayed a handgun and forced one of the store's employees behind the counter where he took cash from several registers.

The man then fled the scene in a white sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash. The store employees were physically uninjured, says APD.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

Approximately 5’7"

Stocky build

Estimated to be between 30 and 35 years of age

Black hair, black mustache/goatee

Last seen wearing black tracksuit with white stripes, black athletic-style shoes, black hat made of leather-like material with the word "Austin" on it, and gold watch

The suspect’s vehicle is described as:

White or light-color sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry

Spare tire on rear, passenger side

Estimated to be between model year 2007 and 2011

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.