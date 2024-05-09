PHOTOS: Severe weather drops softball sized hail in central Texas

Severe weather sent central Texas on high alert Thursday evening as thunderstorm and tornado warnings were called in western counties.

Viewer photos sent to FOX 7 Austin show just how massive some of the storm's hail was.

Hail in Wimberley (Nick Resendez)

Hail in Wimberley (Gerry Hartsoe)

Hail in Johnson City (Donna Burgess)

Hail from six miles west of Dripping Springs at around 7 p.m. (Katie Dailey)

Hail from Henly, Texas (Harley Hutson)

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hail stones in Johnson City; "Largest I've seen in years," said the viewer in an email. (Shannon Stevenson)

Hail in Johnson City (Connie Harrell)