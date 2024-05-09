ACL Radio's Blues on the Green announces 2024 lineup

Blues on the Green, the free summer concert series at Zilker Park that has been an Austin tradition for over 30 years, is back for 2024 this June.

ACL Radio, which produces the concert series, announced the lineup on May 9, which will fill Zilker Park with live music from 7 to 10 p.m. on June 11th and 12th.

Tuesday, June 11

Golden Dawn Arkestra with Nané featuring Quetin Arispe, and Grace Sorensen

Wednesday, June 12

Riders Against The Storm with Caramelo Haze, and The Point

For more information on this year's event, including vendors, parking and more, click here.

Blues on the Green almost didn't happen this year.

ACL Radio had initially canceled the event in January, saying that rising costs to produce the free event "present[ed] too big of a hurdle."

However, the Austin City Council stepped in and approved Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison's Resolution 23, which made the city of Austin a co-sponsor of the event.

H-E-B also stepped in and increased financial support.

Blues on the Green began over three decades ago as a summer concert series at the Arboretum.

The event has grown in recent years, attracting thousands of Austin residents to Zilker Park every summer.