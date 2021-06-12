North Austin shooting leaves 1 woman dead, suspect still at large

Austin police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday evening that has left 1 woman dead.

APD says the call came in regarding a shooting near the 1900 block of W Rundberg Lane in North Austin.

Police say officers arrived on the scene to find a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to APD, a suspect is not yet in custody regarding this case.

Police say this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.