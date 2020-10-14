APD looking for four suspects in series of 7-Eleven robberies

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects they say are involved in a series of robberies at three Austin-area 7-Eleven stores this month.

APD says during the first robbery on Oct. 5, the suspects entered the 7-Eleven at 3801 W. Parmer Lane just before 3 a.m. and forced the clerk to the ground. One of them stood with his foot on the clerk’s back while the other suspects worked to pry open an ATM.

Two of the suspects sought in a series of robberies at Austin-area 7-Eleven stores (Austin Police Department)

The second and third robberies both happened on Oct. 13. During one, the suspects entered the 7-Eleven at 11800 Metric Blvd. just before 4:15 a.m. One appeared to forcibly hold the clerk at the counter while the others move in the direction of the ATM.

Just over an hour later, the suspects entered another 7-Eleven store at 8010 Brodie Ln. One of the suspects made contact with the clerk, who was outside the store at the time, before going inside with the others to tamper with the ATM. In both of these robberies, the suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male with short dreads and a thin mustache, estimated to be in his late 20s, approximately 6’ tall and 200 lbs, last seen wearing a dark blue Nike shirt that says “Offensive Minded”, dark blue sweatpants, and red and white slide sandals

Suspect #2: Black male with light skin, estimated to be in his early 20s approximately 5’6” and 150-165 lbs, last seen wearing black Nike hoodie with “swoosh” emblem, black sweatpants, red and blue boxers, and red and white sneakers

Suspect #3: Black male, approximately 5’10” and 180-190 lbs, carrying red crowbar and last seen wearing a black hoodie with the word “exotic” in yellow script, black sweatpants, red gloves, and black and white sneakers

Suspect #4: Black male, estimated to be in his mid to late 30s, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” with a heavy build between 240-250 lbs, carrying yellow tool and last seen wearing white shirt with long sleeves, grey sweatpants, black and white sneakers, blue neck gaiter, and blue camouflage head covering

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this series to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app.

All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.

