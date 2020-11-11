APD looking for man who sexually assaulted woman in East Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in East Austin.

According to APD, the victim was walking in the street near the south alley of the 1600 block of E. 7th Street near the Texas State Cemetery around 5 a.m. on Nov. 9. The suspect approached the woman on foot and physically attacked her, then sexually assaulted her before fleeing on foot.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

(Austin Police Department)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

APD is expected to hold a press briefing at 4 p.m. at APD Headquarters.

Advertisement

The suspect is described as a man with a possibly Hispanic or medium skin tone, approximately 25-35 years old and between 5'6" and 5'10". He has short black hair, possibly with a beard or black surgical mask, is approximately 160-180 lbs, and has a thin build with a "pudgy" stomach. He was last seen wearing jeans with visible gray boxer shorts, a black T-shirt, dark-colored belt and dark-colored shoes.

(Austin Police Department)

Below is video of the suspect walking:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call APD Sex Crimes at 512-974-5095. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS