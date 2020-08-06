APD looking for suspect in South Austin robbery case
article
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in South Austin.
Police say the suspect entered a Valero gas station located at 4602 East Stassney Lane at approximately 1:10 a.m. on June 21. The suspect then demanded money from the employee while displaying a baseball bat before he fled the scene with an undiscounted amount of cash.
Valero Robbery Suspect
Suspect description:
- Black Male
- Brown eyes
- 25-30 years of age
- Approximately 6’00” tall
- Medium build
The suspect was last seen wearing:
- Brown ski-mask with black lettering
- Gray hoodie
- Blue jean pants
- Black and white sneakers
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.