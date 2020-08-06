Expand / Collapse search

APD looking for suspect in South Austin robbery case

Crime and Public Safety
Valero Robbery Suspect (Austin Police)

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in South Austin. 

Police say the suspect entered a Valero gas station located at 4602 East Stassney Lane at approximately 1:10 a.m. on June 21. The suspect then demanded money from the employee while displaying a baseball bat before he fled the scene with an undiscounted amount of cash. 

Valero Robbery Suspect

Suspect description:

  • Black Male
  • Brown eyes
  • 25-30 years of age
  • Approximately 6’00” tall
  • Medium build 

The suspect was last seen wearing:

  • Brown ski-mask with black lettering
  • Gray hoodie
  • Blue jean pants
  • Black and white sneakers 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092. 