APD looking for suspect in South Austin robbery case

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in South Austin.

Police say the suspect entered a Valero gas station located at 4602 East Stassney Lane at approximately 1:10 a.m. on June 21. The suspect then demanded money from the employee while displaying a baseball bat before he fled the scene with an undiscounted amount of cash.

Suspect description:

Black Male

Brown eyes

25-30 years of age

Approximately 6’00” tall

Medium build

The suspect was last seen wearing:

Brown ski-mask with black lettering

Gray hoodie

Blue jean pants

Black and white sneakers

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.