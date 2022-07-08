APD looking for suspect in two Austin-area robberies

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they say is connected to the robberies of two Austin-area businesses in June.

APD says the robberies occurred at the Discoteca 2000 on Cameron Road in Northeast Austin on June 6 and the Cricket Wireless store on E. Riverside Drive in Riverside on June 24.

In both robberies, the suspect pulled out a handgun and threatened the store employees, before running out of the store with money and merchandise, says APD.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male with a stocky build and between 5'6" and 5'8" with a "high and tight" haircut. He wore different clothing at each robbery.

Suspect's clothing during the Discoteca 2000 robbery on Cameron Road in NW Austin (Austin Police Department)

During the Discoteca 2000 robbery, the suspect wore an Army ACU tan digital camouflage long sleeve shirt and pants, a tan Boonie hat, black gloves, black shoes, a camouflage facemask, and sunglasses.

During the Cricket Wireless store robbery, the suspect wore a long sleeve red shirt with a gray short sleeve T-shirt over top, with a large black stripe across the chest and along the shoulders, black pants, black shoes, camouflage Boonie hat, black medical gloves, and a dark colored mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.