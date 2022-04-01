APD looking for white sedan involved in East Austin crash that killed pedestrian

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help to find a vehicle involved in an East Austin crash that killed a pedestrian in late February.

APD describes the suspect vehicle as a white four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai, with no license plates on the front of the vehicle and possibly paper tags. The sedan also has damage to the front right side.

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help to find a vehicle involved in an East Austin crash that killed a pedestrian in late February. (Austin Police Department)

The sedan was captured on multiple video systems, says APD.

The sedan was involved in a hit-and-run crash with 67-year-old Ricardo Alvarado at 7th Street and Pleasant Valley on Feb. 27 around 5 p.m. The sedan left the scene and Alvarado was transported to the hospital where he died a week later.

The crash is being investigated as Austin’s 16th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 17 fatalities. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 fatalities.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

