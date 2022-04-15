APD looking for missing 83-year-old woman last seen near SW Austin senior living community

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in locating a woman with a memory impairment who has been missing since Thursday.

APD is looking for 83-year-old Olga Caranza who was last seen on April 14 at 5 p.m. at the Brookdale Gaines Ranch senior living community at 4409 Gaines Ranch Loop in Southwest Austin.

83-year-old Olga Caranza (Austin Police Department (APD))

APD says Caranza requires medication daily and has a medical condition that impairs her memory.

Caranza is described as a Hispanic female, 5'1" and 140 lbs with brown eyes and grey hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and checkered pants, and carrying a white and blue knit-style purse.

If you see Caranza, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

