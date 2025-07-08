APD makes nearly 40 DWI arrests over July 4th weekend

The Brief Austin police made 39 DWI arrests over July 4th weekend The department is urging drivers to be responsible



The Austin Police Department is continuing to address the ongoing issue of impaired driving.

The department said the problem tends to intensify during the holidays.

What we know:

APD said beginning Thursday, July 3, through the holiday weekend, the department made 39 DWI arrests.

The department is urging all residents and visitors to be responsible when drinking alcohol.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our community remains the top priority of the Austin Police Department. Each impaired driver removed from the roadway represents one less threat to the lives of others. However, enforcement alone is not enough. APD, the Texas Department of Transportation, and the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department are committed to raising awareness and reinforcing the message that driving under the influence is not only illegal, it is dangerous and entirely unacceptable," APD said.