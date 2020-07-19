APD: Man dies in North Austin from gunshot wound

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in North Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, multiple calls about shots fired were reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at 500 West Canyon Ridge Drive.

Callers reported a man with a gunshot wound in the driver seat of a Honda, and when police arrived they found Trevon Jaquis Mize-Elliso, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported Mize-Ellison to Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas where he was pronounced deceased at 5:13 a.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that there is a car club that regularly meets in this parking lot and a disturbance broke out that ended with an exchange of gunfire between a silver Corvette, a red Cadillac sedan, and a black sedan. Police say all three vehicles left the scene.

Police also say that the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-8477 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.