Police searching for missing 91-year-old Austin woman
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing 91-year-old woman.
Francisca Chapa-Cervantes was last seen on Friday, July 17, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at her apartment in the Western Trails Apartments complex located at 2422 Western Trails Blvd.
Chapa-Cervantes description:
- Hispanic female
- 5’3"
- 90 lbs
- Short gray hair
- Brown eyes
Police say her current clothing is unknown but she is wearing a cast with a blue sling on her right arm. Her walking cane is also missing from her apartment.
Chapa-Cervantes also has mental and medical conditions that are a cause for her safety.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.