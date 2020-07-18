Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for missing 91-year-old Austin woman

Missing Persons
Francisca Chapa-Cervantes (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing 91-year-old woman. 

Francisca Chapa-Cervantes was last seen on Friday, July 17, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at her apartment in the Western Trails Apartments complex located at 2422 Western Trails Blvd. 

Chapa-Cervantes description: 

  • Hispanic female
  • 5’3"
  • 90 lbs
  • Short gray hair
  • Brown eyes

Police say her current clothing is unknown but she is wearing a cast with a blue sling on her right arm. Her walking cane is also missing from her apartment. 

Chapa-Cervantes also has mental and medical conditions that are a cause for her safety. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.