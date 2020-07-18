Police searching for missing 91-year-old Austin woman

article

The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing 91-year-old woman.

Francisca Chapa-Cervantes was last seen on Friday, July 17, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at her apartment in the Western Trails Apartments complex located at 2422 Western Trails Blvd.

Chapa-Cervantes description:

Hispanic female

5’3"

90 lbs

Short gray hair

Brown eyes

Police say her current clothing is unknown but she is wearing a cast with a blue sling on her right arm. Her walking cane is also missing from her apartment.

Chapa-Cervantes also has mental and medical conditions that are a cause for her safety.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.