APD: Man holds clerk at East Austin convenience store at gunpoint

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed an East Austin convenience store at gunpoint Monday evening.

APD says the suspect entered Al's Food Mart at 3503 Webberville Road just before 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding money.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot with cash from the registers.

The suspect is described as a tall and thin light-skinned Hispanic man possibly in his 20s and possibly 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing all black, a black Nike baseball cap, and black Jordan sneakers with white soles. He may also speak with a Central American or Cuban accent.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. You can also submit tips anonymously through APD's mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.

