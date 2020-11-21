APD looking for man who robbed East Austin Valero at gunpoint

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed an East Austin Valero convenience store at gunpoint Wednesday night.

APD says the suspect entered the store at 4311 Springdale Road across from the Morris Williams Golf Course at 9:43 p.m. Nov. 18 and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding money.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed an East Austin Valero convenience store at gunpoint Wednesday night. (Austin Police Department)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The suspect then fled the scene in a newer model dark gray Ford Fusion hybrid with cash from the registers.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, tall and thin and about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing an all-gray hoodie, a flat-brimmed baseball cap, black denim vest, black pants, black Jordans with white soles and a blue bandana covering his face.

Advertisement

RELATED: APD looking for 3 suspects involved in Montopolis drive-by shooting

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS