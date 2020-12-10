APD: Man holds East Austin convenience store employees at gunpoint

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say held two employees at gunpoint at a central East Austin convenience store.

APD says that just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 27, a suspect pulled into the parking lot of Mike's Mini Mart at 7101 Ed Bluestein Blvd and idled in several spots before parking next to one of the gas pumps and entering the store.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male estimated to be in his 20s with short black hair, a thin to medium build, and between 5'10" and 6" tall. (Austin Police Department)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Inside, the man held two store employees at gunpoint and demanded money. He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and APD says he was last spotted driving eastbound on Purple Sage.

The store clerks were physically unharmed.

Advertisement

RELATED: APD looking for man who robbed East Austin Valero at gunpoint

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male estimated to be in his 20s with short black hair, a thin to medium build, and between 5'10" and 6" tall. He has a notable irregularity on his right hand between his thumb and wrist. He was last seen wearing large stud-style earrings, all black clothing, a baseball cap with a red-and-teal logo, a black face covering, and black-and-red shoes.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark grey Ford Fusion hybrid.

RELATED: APD: Man holds clerk at East Austin convenience store at gunpoint

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips anonymously through APD's mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS