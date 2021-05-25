APD: Man robbed East Austin food mart at gunpoint

article

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say robbed an East Austin food mart at gunpoint in March.

APD says the suspect entered the Best Stop Food Mart at 1130 Airport Blvd just after 11 p.m. on March 16 armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun. While inside the store, the man displayed the firearm to the employee and demanded money.

The man then fled on foot and APD says he possibly had a vehicle staged in a nearby neighborhood.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male

25-35 years old

Stocky build

Approximately 5’6" – 5’8" tall

Shoulder length hair

He was last seen wearing a black bandana on his head, an orange face covering, a white t-shirt, camo cargo shorts, and white/black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.