APD officer indicted for third-degree felony, says Travis County DA

An Austin police officer has been indicted for a third-degree felony by a Travis County Grand Jury, says Travis County District Attorney José Garza.

Officer Lando Hall is facing a charge of misuse of official information, a third-degree felony punishable by two to ten years in prison.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"Holding law enforcement accountable when they break the law is critical to rebuilding community trust, and also to the safety of our community," said Garza. "When members of our community trust the police and prosecutors, they are more likely to believe in the fairness of our justice system, seek help, report crimes, and participate in investigations."

According to the DA's office, it is alleged that Hall committed the offense while in the discharge of or arising out of the discharge of his official duties. The Grand Jury for the 147th Judicial District Court returned the indictment on January 4.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The DA's office says that Hall’s case will be prosecuted and is currently pending in the 403rd Judicial District Court.

Advertisement

Garza was recently elected Travis County District Attorney in November, replacing Margaret Moore.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRAVIS COUNTY NEWS