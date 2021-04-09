APD officer, suspect injured in NE Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department said an officer and a suspect were injured in a shooting in northeast Austin early Friday morning.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said someone called 9-1-1 just after midnight and told dispatchers their car was being shot at by a person in another vehicle.

Two officers located the victim. The victim gave a description of the shooter's vehicle and told them what direction it was headed in.

APD said officers located the suspect's vehicle on the westbound frontage road of East Highway 290.

Chief Chacon said the officers attempted to pull over the vehicle. When they got out of the patrol car, police said the suspect opened fire. The officers fired back.

According to APD, both the officer and the suspect were shot. They were rushed to a hospital.

Police said the officer is expected to survive his injuries. The suspect is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, but Chief Chacon said he is stable.

The two officers who fired their weapons were placed on paid administrative leave. One has served on the force for 2 and a half years; the other has just over one year with the department.