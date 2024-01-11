3 APD officers cleared after deadly officer-involved shooting

A jury will not indict members of the Austin Police Department SWAT team who fired their weapons during a November 2023 shoot out, killing the suspect.

A Travis County Grand Jury no-billed APD officers Jared Carruth and Kevin Olejar and Sgt. Kevin De La Rue.

All three were with officer Jorge Pastore when a gunman shot at the police from inside a home in South Austin.

Pastore was killed in the shooting, and another officer was injured.

Carruth and De la Rue returned fire, killing the suspect, Ahmed Nassar.

MORE: New details released in deadly officer-involved shooting; victims identified

Police said Nassar killed not only officer Pastore, but also two hostages inside the home.

"Austin Police Department Senior Officer Pastore, SWAT Officers Carruth and Olejar, SWAT Sgt. De La Rue, and the injured officer should be commended for their acts of bravery and courage," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "They put their own safety and lives at risk, and our office is truly grateful for their service."