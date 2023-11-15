New details released in deadly officer-involved shooting; victims identified

The Austin Police Department (APD) is continuing its investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting that killed Officer Jorge Pastore.

On Nov. 15, APD released a detailed timeline of the events that happened leading up to the shooting that took place on Nov. 11.

Police said at 2:49 a.m., the Austin 911 center received a call requesting help at 9308 Bernoulli Drive, where the caller was screaming for "help". The caller provided more details and said someone was stabbing her.

At around 2:57 a.m., initial responding patrol officers, who were wearing Austin police uniforms, arrived near the location in response to the 9-1-1 call which was titled "Shoot/Stab Hotshot."

The officers began to gather additional information, including the suspect's location.

Officers were also told two other people were injured inside the home with the suspect. The suspect was later identified as 35-year-old Ahmed Mohamed Nassar.

Before the officers arrived, a third victim of Ahmed Nassar was able to escape from the home, and was located by officers and Austin-Travis County EMS in the neighborhood. She said the suspect still had the knife.

At 3:03 a.m., she was then transported by ATCEMS to a local hospital for her injuries.

Around 3 a.m., based on the information provided to the patrol officers, they made an emergency forced entry into the home to rescue the two injured victims. Before the officers entered, they announced and identified themselves as APD officers.

At around 3:01 a.m., as the officers entered, they were fired upon by Ahmed Nassar. The officers backed out of the home, but did not return fire.

Due to Ahmed Nassar being armed and barricaded inside the home with two hostages, a SWAT callout was initiated at 3:06 a.m.

At around 4:11 a.m., SWAT officers made an emergency entry to rescue the victims. Once the SWAT officers were inside the home in a back bedroom, Ahmed Nassar fired his gun at the SWAT officers, which caused the SWAT officers to return fire.

At around 4:15 a.m., during the exchange of gunfire, information was provided over the police radio that two officers were shot. Officers that were on the scene, along with ATCEMS Tactical Medics, immediately moved the injured officers to safety and began to render medical aid.

The two officers were transported to a local hospital by ATCEMS. Despite the efforts, APD Officer Jorge "George" Pastore died from his injuries.

APD Officer Jorge Pastore (Austin Police Department)

The second officer was admitted to a local hospital for the injuries he sustained during the incident, where he was treated and later released.

Two victims of Ahmed Nassar were found inside the home with deadly injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene. The two victims were later identified as 63-year-old Eyman Elnemrnassar and 32-year-old Riad Nassar.

Ahmed Nassar died from his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This officer-involved shooting was captured on the officers’ body-worn cameras. Per APD policy, APD video relating to this incident will be released within 10 business days.

Three APD officers discharged their Department-approved firearms:

The first officer has eight years and 11 months of service with the department.

The second officer has 11 years and four months of service with the department.

The third officer has 16 years and 11 months of service with the department.

Per APD protocol, all three officers have been placed on administrative leave.

APD will conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD's Special Investigations Unit at 512-974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.