APD: Man having mental health crisis sparks SWAT call on Bennett Avenue

The Austin Police Department (APD) says a man having a mental health crisis sparked a SWAT call Wednesday afternoon.

APD says that they received a 911 call from an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Bennett Avenue about a man with a firearm.

Officers arrived and according to a preliminary investigation, the man was having a mental health crisis and barricaded himself inside a residence alone and refused to cooperate with police.

SWAT was called in and around 2:30 p.m., APD says the man came out and was taken into custody without force or incident. The man is being medically evaluated.

APD says there were no injuries and that this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

