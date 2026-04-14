Man charged with murder in connection with deadly East Austin shooting

The Brief A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder APD said the shooting happened on April 10 at the Cabana Club on E 7th St. This is Austin's 20th homicide of the year



A man was charged with murder in connection to a deadly East Austin shooting last week, police said.

This is the Austin Police Department's 20th homicide of the year.

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What we know:

Police said on April 10, around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at the Cabana Club at 5012 East 7th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a victim, Richard Barr, with gunshot wounds to his body. He died from his injuries.

The investigation showed there had been a fight in the parking lot outside the club that escalated into the suspect, 21-year-old Ryan Lara, shooting Barr in the back.

Barr had been moving away and across the parking lot from Lara when he was shot. Police said Lara had also shot two other people in the group. They were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. One victim remains in critical condition while the other victim was released.

Ryan Lara, 21 (Austin Police Department)

Lara was charged with murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.