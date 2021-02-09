APD releases photos of suspect in deadly North Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department has released photos of the suspected shooter involved in a deadly shooting in North Austin over the weekend. Police also identified the victim who was killed.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of the southbound I-35 service road for reports of shots fired around 5:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Rafael Solorzano, 22, inside a white Ford SUV that appeared to have crashed into a chain-link fence.

Rafael Solorzano was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he was pronounced deceased at 6:18 a.m.

Homicide investigators and crime scene personnel processed the scene and spoke with witnesses who reported a Black male suspect shooting into the victim’s vehicle as it traveled through the Denny’s/Motel 6 parking lot.

The suspect then fled eastbound on foot into the motel corridors.

The Travis County Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death as homicide from a gunshot wound. The case remains under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.