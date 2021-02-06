Police investigating suspicious death near motel in North Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near a North Austin motel.

Police say they got a call at around 5:39 a.m. from someone who reported hearing multiple shots fired in the 7000 block of the North I-35 service road.

Officers arrived and found a man inside a vehicle with obvious trauma to his body. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released further details about the victim or a suspect as they continue to investigate.