APD releases bodycam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

Newly released Austin police body cam footage captured a deadly exchange between two officers and 28-year-old Miguel Ruiz Rivera. The incident took place on the St. John’s Bridge over I-35 on March 6.

"Both officers gave commands to Ruiz Rivera to get on the ground. Mr. Ruiz Rivera did not comply with the commands," said Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon.

Chief Chacon gave an update on what led to the deadly confrontation. He said two of their officers, Britton Taylor and Charles Wesley, were originally investigating a different shooting in the area when they heard gunshots in the distance.

"Both officers approach the area from where they heard the gunshots, while simultaneously alerting other officers on the radio of the shots fired."

In the body cam footage, you can see the officers walk onto the St. Johns bridge and continue to give Ruiz Rivera commands, it's here Chief Chacon said instead of complying he fired several shots at the officers.

"Officers Taylor and Wesley returned fire with their APD issued handguns."

Ruiz Rivera then fell to the ground after the heated exchange. Within seconds, the officers approached him and a close look at the ground showed a handgun nearby. Shortly after more officers arrived on the scene.

Life-saving measures were attempted however, Ruiz Rivera was pronounced dead. No one else was injured.

Chief Chacon said the reason they are releasing this video less than two weeks from the shooting is part of the department’s initiative to rebuild trust in the community.

"Transparency and accountability are key to serve the Austin community," said Chacon.

As is protocol, Officer Taylor and Wesley are placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. Taylor has been with the department for four years and Wesley just graduated from the academy in January.

