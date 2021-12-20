APD releases bodycam of officers rescuing family from burning apartment

The Austin Police Department (APD) has released bodycam footage of police officers rescuing a family from a burning apartment complex in North Austin.

According to police, officers were called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of East Anderson Lane around 3:36 a.m. on Saturday, December 11. One of the 9-1-1 callers reportedly said she and her 10-year-old daughter were trapped.

In bodycam footage released by APD, an unidentified officer runs towards the apartment complex that is engulfed in flames and makes contact with a family in an apartment next to the blaze. The mother and daughter can be seen on a second-floor balcony in the footage.

The police officer climbs a barrier for the first-floor balcony space and instructs the woman to help her daughter over the balcony. The video then cuts to another police officer's bodycam footage. The unidentified police officer runs over to the same balcony to assist the first officer.

The second officer remains on the ground and gives instructions to the mother about how she can help her daughter get over the balcony and to the other officer safely. A third officer appears to help the other officers get the 10-year-old safely onto the ground.

The Austin Fire Department used ladders to get the mother down, according to police.

APD Officer Brent Gray, Officer Ana Aguilar, and Sgt. Robert Gilbert have been identified as the police officers who assisted in rescuing the daughter from the balcony. They have been nominated for Meritorious Service Medals.

Cpl. Chadwick Honaker also assisted at the fire scene, and purchased Christmas presents for the family, according to police. Police also reported that the cat in the apartment was also found safe.

