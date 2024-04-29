At least 25 overdoses reported in downtown Austin: ATCEMS

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to at least 25 overdose calls on Monday.

ATCEMS said most of the calls on April 29 happened in downtown Austin, and appeared to be opioid-related. Most patients responded well to Narcan treatment. However, two people died.

As a preventative measure, medics patrolled downtown for at-risk groups and distributed 153 Narcan kits.

Several patients thought they were taking a non-opioid narcotic, ATCEMS reported.

ATCEMS said to beware of counterfeit drugs, and the best way to save a life is to recognize the signs of an overdose early. They include: slow or shallow breathing, sudden confusion, small pupils, a change in skin color or loss of consciousness.