Homicide in Southeast Travis County; deputies searching for suspect

One person was killed in a shooting in Southeast Travis County overnight.

On Friday at 12:25 a.m., the Travis County Sheriff's Office says deputies were responding to reports of a disturbance involving a gun at a business in the 5600 block of S. US 183, when they found a man dead in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect take off heading northbound on US 183 in a white truck.

Detectives are pursuing leads, but so far, they say it appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.