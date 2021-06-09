APD responding to barricaded subject in East Austin

The Austin Police Department says its officers and SWAT team are responding to a barricaded subject in East Austin.

Crews are in the 7000 block of Grand Canyon Drive and residents are being asked to stay indoors.

APD says that the incident started around 3:45 p.m. when members of APD's Metro Tactical Unit had located two suspects wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The suspects are currently barricaded into a residence at an apartment complex.

APD says that SWAT and hostage negotiators have been in contact with the suspects and asking them to surrender peacefully, but there has been no response from the suspects.

Adjacents apartments have been evacuated, says APD, and anyone not at the scene is asked to avoid the area.

It is currently unknown if the suspects live at the apartment complex or if they forced entry into the residence. It is currently believed that the suspects are alone in the apartment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.