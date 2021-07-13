APD: Suspect in gun urgent call on Old Bee Caves Road in custody

A suspect is now in custody in connection with a call near SH 71 and Old Bee Caves Road near the Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, says the Austin Police Department.

According to APD, a neighbor had reported just before 12:30 p.m. that a transient was seen holding what appeared to be a shotgun around a wooded area.

When officers arrived minutes later to the 7400 block of Old Bee Caves Road, they heard shots fired.

APD searched the area with help from K9, SWAT and other units in the area.

It is currently unknown if there were any victims in this incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

