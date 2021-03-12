APD responding to shots fired on N. Lamar Blvd in North Austin

The Austin Police Department is responding to reports of an active shooter on N. Lamar Boulevard in North Austin.

The call came in at 1:24 p.m. for shots fired in the 10000 block of N. Lamar Blvd near the Marketplace Austin, an indoor flea market. Austinites are asked to avoid the area.

APD says that officers have cleared the building and that there are no known injuries at this time. The scene remains active and N. Lamar Boulevard has been closed to traffic from W. Grady Drive to Rundberg Lane.

ATCEMS and Austin Fire units are also responding to the scene. ATCEMS says they are evaluating one person with a non-specific medical complaint and would be clearing the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.