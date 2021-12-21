APD says 3 suspects involved in Barton Creek mall smash and grab

The Austin Police Department said three suspects were involved in the Helzberg diamond jewelry robbery at the Barton Creek Square Mall. The incident happened Saturday evening.

"Our food had just been delivered when all of a sudden we just saw people running," said Kelli Eyres who was inside the mall during the incident. She was at a birthday dinner inside the mall when she heard a stampede of people. "We were just trying to see what we could. We saw more people running, and we were just thinking something was happening."

Eyres and her group sheltered inside the Cheesecake Factory, during this time she said no one really knew what was going on. "That was probably the scariest part because you don’t know where it’s coming from. You know if it was on the other side of the mall or was it right next to you especially because we didn’t hear anything we just saw the aftermath."

Nearby, David Torres was watching a movie with friends and family when they rushed out to evacuate. "We were watching Spider-Man, we were really excited about it, and about 40 minutes into the movie the screen pauses and an employee walks in and says there’s been a shooting, and we have to evacuate right now," said Torres.

According to the Austin Police Department, three suspects robbed the Helzberg diamond jewelry located in the mall. Initial calls to 911 reported shots fired however police believe this sound was actually from the thieves smashing the glass cases in the store.

"After clearing the mall no victims have been located and found no additional evidence of a gun were found in the mall," said officer Michael Bullock with the Austin Police Department.

Eyres said they were in lockdown for about 40 minutes until police said it was OK to leave.

