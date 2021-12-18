APD clears scene at Barton Creek Square, says it's safe

The Austin Police Department (APD) says it has cleared the scene at Barton Creek Square in Southwest Austin and that it is safe.

APD had been evacuating the mall due to a gun hotshot call for a robbery. APD says that a robbery at the Helzberg Diamonds inside the mall had been reported at 8:33 p.m.

According to ATCEMS, multiple 911 callers reported "several people with guns and shots fired" near the food court around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. APD says the robbery call was upgraded to a gun hotshot call due to the reports

No victims were located inside the mall and no further evidence of a gun inside the mall was seen, says APD, adding that those initial shots that were heard may have been the sound of the robbers striking hardened glass at the store to break it.

The thieves did leave with some items, says APD. No suspects are currently in custody and the incident is being investigated as a theft at the jewelry store.

No reports of shots fired or injuries have been confirmed, says APD, adding that the mall was evacuated as a safety precaution.

ATCEMS says that as of 10:12 p.m., the incident was being "de-escalated" and EMS units were leaving the scene.

Anyone with footage of the robbery or of a possible gun is asked to contact APD.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

