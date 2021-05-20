Expand / Collapse search

APD searching for missing 64-year-old last seen in South Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
South Austin
article

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is searching for Amer Abbood, who the department says is diagnosed with cognitive impairment. 

APD describes Abbood as:

  • White
  • Male
  • 64 years old
  • 5’9"
  • 197 lbs
  • Gray Hair
  • Brown Eyes
  • last seen wearing a gray hat, blue/black suit jacket, blue button-up shirt, unknown pants, and unknown shoes.

The senior citizen was last seen at 05:30 p.m, on May 20 at 2200 Block Perry Ave in South Austin on foot.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.