APD searching for missing 64-year-old last seen in South Austin

The Austin Police Department is searching for Amer Abbood, who the department says is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

APD describes Abbood as:

White

Male

64 years old

5’9"

197 lbs

Gray Hair

Brown Eyes

last seen wearing a gray hat, blue/black suit jacket, blue button-up shirt, unknown pants, and unknown shoes.

The senior citizen was last seen at 05:30 p.m, on May 20 at 2200 Block Perry Ave in South Austin on foot.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.