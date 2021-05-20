APD searching for missing 64-year-old last seen in South Austin
article
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is searching for Amer Abbood, who the department says is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.
APD describes Abbood as:
- White
- Male
- 64 years old
- 5’9"
- 197 lbs
- Gray Hair
- Brown Eyes
- last seen wearing a gray hat, blue/black suit jacket, blue button-up shirt, unknown pants, and unknown shoes.
The senior citizen was last seen at 05:30 p.m, on May 20 at 2200 Block Perry Ave in South Austin on foot.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.
Advertisement
If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.