APD searching for suspect after man killed in East Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in East Austin that occurred late Saturday evening.

Officer Juan Asencio told FOX 7 this morning they got the call at 11 p.m. Saturday night.

A 911 caller said they heard gunshots near the 4000 block of Little Hill Circle.

After arriving on scene, officers say they found a man in the street with gunshot wounds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"Officers did provide first aid to the victim until EMS arrived on scene. EMS arrived on scene and took over the first aid measures, but the victim did succumb to his wounds so he was not transported to the hospital," said Asencio.

Officer Asencio said homicide detectives were on scene talking to as many people as they could, but they are hearing different stories about what exactly happened.

Detectives are looking for a suspect but so far don't have any sort of description.

Police say they believe the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website, or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Advertisement

You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.