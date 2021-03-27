Expand / Collapse search

APD searching for suspect after shooting in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department says it is currently investigating a shooting on the 6600 block of Bradley Drive in Northeast Austin.

APD says the victim wrecked a vehicle in that area and has been transported with injuries. 

APD has not given an update on the condition of the victim.

Police are currently investigating and at this time are looking for a possible suspect or suspects. 

This is developing story, check back for updates. 