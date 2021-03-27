APD searching for suspect after shooting in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department says it is currently investigating a shooting on the 6600 block of Bradley Drive in Northeast Austin.
APD says the victim wrecked a vehicle in that area and has been transported with injuries.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
APD has not given an update on the condition of the victim.
Police are currently investigating and at this time are looking for a possible suspect or suspects.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
This is developing story, check back for updates.