APD searching for suspect in shooting of 1 woman, 2 children

The Austin Police Department is searching for a man suspected of shooting a woman and two small children just before 9 p.m. February 3 in the 4100 block of Balboa Lane.

Investigators said the woman knew her shooter, but police did not say how. Police also said the woman and the kids are related.

According to APD, the woman was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and the children were rushed to Dell Children's Medical Center. Investigators said all three victims were expected to survive their injuries.

Police said they have dealt with the suspect before.

"So I believe that any time we do not have a suspect in custody, that there is always a danger to the public. This was not a random act of violence. This was a targeted act. So, therefor, until we get the suspect in custody, there's always a threat to the community," said Corporal Marcus Davis with the Austin Police Department.

The police department asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.