APD searching for suspect involved in North Austin bank robbery

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is working with the FBI Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force to investigate a bank robbery that happened on Friday, July 2 at 1:50 p.m. at the United Heritage Credit Union located at 12208 N. MoPac Expressway.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, presented a note demanding money, and threatened to have a weapon.

The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan.

The suspect is described as:

White male

5’5"-5’6"

Build – thin

Last seen wearing – black hat, sunglasses, blue button-down shirt, jeans, blue gloves, and a surgical style mask

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

