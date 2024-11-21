APD searching for person of interest in connection to woman's death

article

Police are looking for a man in connection to a woman's death in North Austin.

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in connection to the death of a woman in the 1900 block of Rutland Drive.

Police identified the person of interest as a Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s, about 240–260 pounds, and between 5'8 to 5'10.

He was also seen with long dark hair, a mustache, and a goatee.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Background on shooting

The Austin Police Department says that just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 16, Austin 911 received reports of gunshots at the Espero Rutland apartment complex in the 1900 block of Rutland Drive near Metric Boulevard.

Officers responded about five minutes later and found a woman with gunshot wounds inside one of the apartments. Despite life-saving measures, the woman died from her injuries at the scene.

In the apartment next door to where the woman died, a man living there, 36-year-old Noah Mata, was questioned and detained.

The investigation revealed Mata and three men were looking at a gun in Mata's apartment. Mata said he wanted to take a picture of the gun and after doing so, holstered it in his waistband. One of the men tried to get the gun back from Mata. After he got it back, he shot at Mata and missed.

In the next door apartment, a man was cleaning his room when he heard the shot. He went to check on his roommate, Jessica Shaw, 46, who was watching television. She stood up to tell him something hit her in the chest, and then she collapsed, according to the police affidavit.

Mata was arrested and charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery and was booked into the Travis County Jail. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.