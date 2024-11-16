Woman shot, killed at North Austin apartment complex: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was shot and killed in a North Austin apartment complex on Saturday morning.
This fatal shooting comes after a string of other deaths in the city this week and only 24 hours after another person was shot and killed in an apartment just ten minutes away.
The Austin Police Department says that just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 16, Austin 911 received reports of gunshots at the Espero Rutland apartment complex in the 1900 block of Rutland Drive near Metric Boulevard.
Officers responded about five minutes later and found a woman with gunshot wounds inside one of the apartments. Despite life-saving measures, the woman died from her injuries at the scene.
APD says investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing other residents to try and pin down a suspect. This is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.
Saturday's fatal shooting is being investigated as Austin's 62nd homicide of 2024.
FOX 7 Austin spoke with APD Chief Lisa Davis this week as the homicides began tallying up.
"You're looking in Austin, prior to 2020, I believe it was the norm to have 25 homicides a year, so to go up from 25 to 30 homicides to most likely will end at 70 for the year, that's a concern," said Davis.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472 -TIPS (512-472-8477) or the APD Homicide Unit Tip Line 512-974-TIPS (512-974-8477).
The complex where the shooting happened opened in February as part of the city's resolution to tackle homelessness. It is the first permanent supportive housing community by the Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC).
The Source: Information in this report comes from a Nov. 16 press briefing by the Austin Police Department and reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Lauren Rangel.