Woman killed by gunshot fired from apartment next door, police say

Austin Police continue to investigate a shooting that left a woman dead inside her apartment on November 16.

Just after 4 a.m., police were called to the 1900 block of Rutland Drive in North Austin for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground inside of her apartment with a gunshot wound. About 30 minutes after police arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene, after lifesaving measures were attempted.

The woman's next door neighbor was detained after police learned that is where the shot was fired from. He has been identified as 36-year-old Noah Mata.

The investigation revealed Mata tried to take the gun from another male in the apartment when the gun fired.

Mata was arrested and charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery and was booked into the Travis County Jail. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

The woman's identity has not been released.

This is the 62nd homicide of 2024, according to Austin Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest. This case is being investigated as Austin's 62nd homicide of 2024.