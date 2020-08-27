APD seeking assistance in July 2020 aggravated robbery case

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a suspect in an aggravated robbery that occurred on July 19, 2020.

The incident happened at around 8:26 p.m. at 701 W. Longspur Drive. Police say the victim was walking home inside the apartment complex when a Black male suspect approached him from behind. The suspect attempted to take the victim's wallet and police say the two got into a struggle.

Police say the suspect took out a handgun and fired one shot.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The suspect, police say, then began to rummage through the victim's pockets and stole the victim's wallet.

The suspect is described as follows:

Advertisement

Black male

Approximately 5'7"

Thin build, estimated to be around 170 lbs

Believed to be around 25-28 years old

Last seen wearing a black t-shirt and mustard-colored shorts

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The suspect fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet 4 door vehicle with damage to the front driver side door. Possibly a Chevy Impala or Chevy Malibu.

(Austin Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.