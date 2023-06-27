APD responding to SWAT situation in South Austin

Austin police are on the scene of a SWAT situation in South Austin.

It's happening now in 8600 block of West Gate Blvd, near Piney Bend Park.

Police are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

There are at least 20 law enforcement cars on scene, in addition to EMS and firetrucks.

Investigators are expected to provide a media briefing shortly.

Watch Good Day Austin for live updates from the scene:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.