Man in custody following SWAT call in South Austin

A man is in custody following a SWAT incident in South Austin on Tuesday night.

Austin police said at 4:42 p.m., a 911 call was made about a disturbance at a home at 600 Corral Lane.

When officers arrived, the caller said a man was inside the house, destroying things like glass. The caller also mentioned the man had an outstanding warrant.

Officers later went inside the home to check on the man. When they were inside, they found a significant amount of blood due to the man destroying glass. Officers then heard the man in the attic of the home, and he refused to come out.

APD officers left the home and then called the SWAT team.

SWAT spoke to the man for a while and also deployed chemical agents, police said.

At 8:58 p.m., the man was taken into custody.

No one was injured, and police said this was an isolated incident.