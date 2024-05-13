Lakeway crash leaves 1 person critically injured

One person was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Lakeway on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12:33 p.m. at the intersection of Flint Rock Road and Stephanie Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was extricated from a vehicle, and CPR was in progress as they were being transported to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of traffic are shut down and traffic is being diverted at Serene Hills, as officers investigate what happened.

People are being asked to avoid the area if possible.