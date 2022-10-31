Suspect arrested after barricading himself in North Austin apartment complex

An Austin Police Department SWAT team arrested a man who barricaded himself in a Northwest Austin apartment with a gun, after police say he fired that gun while a woman was inside with him. No one was hurt.

Police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Falls on Bull Creek apartments on 360 just north of Spicewood Springs Road.

Police got a call from a woman who said a man pointed a gun at her inside one of the units. Police later made contact with the woman who was able to escape the situation. She told officers the man had fired a round in the apartment, though the woman was not shot.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the man barricaded inside the unit. They surrounded the apartment and called in the SWAT team. Residents in nearby units were evacuated, and police blocked off the entrances to the complex, while the team tried to get the suspect to come out.

Eventually, after more than three hours, the man surrendered around 8:30.

"SWAT was able to take the suspect into custody when no incident, no injuries," said Officer Andrew Horne of the Austin Police Department. "I don’t have any specifics about the tactics used. Sufficed to say they surrounded, made call-outs, and he surrendered without incident."

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or what charges he will be facing. Residents have been let back into their apartments.